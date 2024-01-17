(Bloomberg) -- Nella Domenici, the former chief financial officer of hedge fund giant Bridgewater Associates, is launching a bid to become the Republican Senator for New Mexico, a position her father Pete Domenici held for decades.

“Nella’s experience at the highest levels of business, commitment to securing our border, and passion for improving education make her a strong candidate to flip this seat,” according to a statement from the Republican’s Senate campaign arm on Wednesday.

Domenici is a former banker who’s worked at Credit Suisse and Citadel. She left Bridgewater in 2018 and has most recently been on the board of directors of AllianceBernstein. Her former Bridgewater colleague, David McCormick, is also running as a Republican for the Senate in Pennsylvania, where he’s trying to unseat incumbent Bob Casey in what is tipped to be one of the most competitive races in the country.

Domenici will be challenging Democratic Senator Martin Heinrich in what is expected to be friendlier terrain for Democrats. She already has name recognition in the state though after her father served as Senator from 1973 to 2009.

“The cost of living is up, we have a crime and drug crisis, the border is wide open, and our public education system is leaving our kids behind,” she said on her new campaign website, where she touted her business experience and New Mexico roots.

