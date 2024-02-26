(Bloomberg) -- Farmers honked tractor horns Monday and tried to break through police barriers as they surrounded the main European Union offices in Brussels and demanded more support from the bloc.

The protest is aimed in part at a meeting of EU agriculture ministers. It’s the second major protest in Brussels in recent weeks as farmers complain about bureaucratic hurdles, trade deals, climate-related rules and efforts to help Ukraine sell its grain.

“There is a clear problem with the reduction of the import tariffs for Ukraine and massive imports of grain and poultry which depresses the prices,” said Guillaume Van Binst, secretary general of the Federation of Young Farmers. “The measures proposed by the commission are very weak and it is more passing the hot potato to member states.”

Security was tight around the EU offices, with police clad in riot gear. Tractors rushed police barricades in several places, breaking through the razor wire in at least one location, according to videos posted on social media.

The EU has been trying to defuse the farmer protests that have broken out across Europe, taking steps to reduce red tape and delay some rules.

“It can always go more quickly, But we’re already working faster than usually.” David Clarinval, Belgium’s agriculture minister, told reporters Monday. “One can understand the anger of the farmers. One can also understand that some are in a difficult situation. But aggression has never been a source of solutions.”

Several ministers plan to meet with farmer representatives Monday afternoon to discuss their concerns.

