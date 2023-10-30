(Bloomberg) -- Raising Cane’s Restaurants LLC, a fast-food restaurant known for its chicken fingers, plans to borrow $500 million from the junk-bond market to refinance its debt, becoming the latest eatery looking to address its upcoming maturities.

Initial price talk on the senior unsecured notes calls for a yield in the high 9% to 10% range, according to people familiar with the matter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is leading the transaction and an investor call is scheduled for 11 a.m. New York time Monday. The bonds are expected to price November 1. Fitch Ratings assigned a BB- rating to the company and its notes.

JPMorgan and Raising Cane’s didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Other restaurant chains have tapped the public markets to address upcoming maturities over the last few months, taking advantage of an open window after the Labor Day holiday in the US in September.

Burger King owner Restaurant Brands International Inc. borrowed $5.175 billion from the leveraged loan market last month — more than it initially expected — to refinance its debt due 2026. Flynn Restaurant Group LP, an owner and operator of franchises, also tapped the market in September for a $200 million leveraged loan for its refinancing.

October’s pace of issuance has been slower as investors mull the Federal Reserve’s path of rate hikes and grapple with volatility in the Treasury market.

