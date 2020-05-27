(Bloomberg) -- The coronavirus deeply damaged the U.S. economy in recent weeks, with “steep” job losses and business closures, a new Federal Reserve report said.

“Economic activity declined in all districts – falling sharply in most – reflecting disruptions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic,” the central bank said in its Beige Book survey released Wednesday in Washington.

The report was based on anecdotal information collected by the 12 regional reserve banks on or before May 18.

The survey showed that employment continued to decrease across districts, “including steep losses in most” as social distancing and business closures shuttered many firms.

“Although many contacts expressed hope that overall activity would pick-up as businesses reopened, the outlook remained highly uncertain and most contacts were pessimistic about the potential pace of recovery,” the report said.

(Updates with more details from report.)

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.