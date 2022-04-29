Apr 29, 2022
Federal deficit $69.8B for April-to-February period of fiscal 2021-22
The Canadian Press
The federal government posted a deficit of $69.8 billion for the April-to-February period of its 2021-22 fiscal year as revenue grew and expenses fell.
In its monthly fiscal monitor report, the Finance Department says the tally compared with a deficit of $282.6 billion for the same period of 2020-21.
Program expenses, excluding net actuarial losses, totalled $395.5 billion, down from $514.8 billion in the 11-month period a year earlier due to lower transfers to individuals, businesses, and other levels of government.
Public debt charges rose to $22.3 billion compared with $18.6 billion a year earlier.
Revenue for the period was $357.4 billion, up from $264.9 billion, primarily due to higher tax and other revenues.
Net actuarial losses for the period totalled $9.5 billion compared with $14.1 billion.
