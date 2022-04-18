(Bloomberg) -- Miami International Airport saw the biggest increase in passenger seat capacity from pre-pandemic levels amid a surge in domestic tourism in the Sunshine State.

Airport capacity in Miami rose 23% in April from the same month in 2019, according to a report from OAG Aviation Worldwide Ltd. that examined the world’s largest hubs. Orlando saw capacity rise 2.4% over the same period. Airports in Miami and Orlando are among five of the largest 20 airports in the world that are seeing higher traffic from three years ago.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said in February that tourism to the state had topped pre-pandemic levels for the second quarter in a row, with 30.9 million visitors arriving from October through December. Miami International Airport reported its busiest day ever on March 13, and it’s been advising travelers to arrive to the terminal early.

While Atlanta is the largest airport in the world in terms of seat capacity, traffic this month remains 15.8% below levels seen in April 2019, according to OAG.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.