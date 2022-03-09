(Bloomberg) -- The organizer of a major technology and media conference scheduled for next year in Miami said she won’t hold the event in Florida after lawmakers on Tuesday passed a bill that limits teachers from discussing sexual and gender identity with kids in kindergarten through third grade.

Kara Swisher, a co-host of the Vox Media Pivot podcast who is gay, called the Republican-backed bill a “shameful act by the Florida GOP” in a post on Twitter. She said that the bill is “an unnecessary piece of legislation that addresses a non-problem meant to mask homophobia with an emotional blanket of parental rights.” She tagged Colorado Governor Jared Polis, a Democrat who is gay, in a post, saying she’d be in touch.

Representatives for Swisher and Vox Media didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment, nor did representatives for the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau or Florida's tourism and economic bureaus.

Pivot MIA was slated to take place in 2023 after this year’s three-day event in February, which featured speakers including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Chief Executive Officer David Solomon, Airbnb Inc. CEO Brian Chesky and Liz Ann Sonders, a managing director and chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab & Co. Sponsors included Salesforce.com Inc., Klarna Inc. and SoftBank Group Corp.’s Latin America Fund. The venue, lineup, and dates for a 2023 event hadn’t yet been announced.

The Florida legislation, which critics call the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, specifies that classroom instruction “on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through grade 3 or in a manner that is not age appropriate.” Proponents says it will ensure that parents can talk to their children about issues of sex and gender, without interference from teachers.It has come in for heavy criticism from Democrats and human-rights group, who say it will stifle classroom discussion and limit children whose parents are members of the LGBTQ community from speaking about their moms and dads. U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona called the bill “hateful” and said it would “hurt some of the students most in need.” Governor Ron DeSantis has supported the measure and is expected to sign it into law.

Florida’s economy is heavily reliant on travel and hospitality, which hotels generating $17.3 billion in revenue last year. A broad blowback could impact an industry trying to recover from a pandemic-era reduction in travel. Walt Disney Co. is already facing calls for a boycott following CEO Bob Chapek’s decision to not take an official stance on the legislation.

“I have friends and family from all over the country who always ask, ‘what is going on in Florida?,’” said Todd Delmay, a Democratic candidate running for Florida’s State House. “And it's true. It does not make it an appealing place to travel.’’

