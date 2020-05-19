Ford Says Trump Will Be Expected to Wear a Mask on Plant Tour

(Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co. has asked that President Donald Trump and his White House contingent wear masks on Thursday when they tour the Michigan parts plant that the automaker has converted into a ventilator-making facility.

Personal protective equipment use is among the protocols Ford has put in place at U.S. factories that restarted vehicle production on Monday. Executive Chairman Bill Ford donned a face mask and shield when taking 60 Minutes for a tour of one of the company’s plants last month.

“We have shared all of Ford’s safety protocols with the White House and those protocols include that all participants wear a face mask or PPE when they’re on Ford sites,” Rachel McCleery, a spokeswoman for the automaker, said by phone. When asked if the president’s staff had agreed to the condition, McCleery deferred to the White House, which didn’t immediately comment.

Crain’s Detroit Business reported earlier that Ford had communicated the mask requirement to the White House.

