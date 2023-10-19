(Bloomberg) -- Sidney Powell, a prominent conservative lawyer who backed Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, pleaded guilty to six misdemeanor conspiracy charges in the election racketeering case against the former president and his allies in Fulton County, Georgia.

Powell, 68, who was set to go on trial Monday, is the second of the 19 defendants to plead guilty in the case, in which Trump is also charged. Trump is among those charged. She agreed to cooperate fully with prosecutors and is barred from communicating with her codefendants, witnesses, and the media until the case is over.

Powell appeared Thursday before Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee to plead guilty to six counts of conspiracy to intentionally interfere with the performance of election duties. The agreement reached with prosecutors means she’ll avoid the most serious racketeering charge, a felony carrying up to 20 years in prison.

As part of the deal, Powell faces a sentence of six years of probation — 12 months per count — and a $6,000 fine and $2,700 in restitution. She was also required to write an apology letter to the citizens of the state of Georgia.

A special condition of her plea required Powell to provide a full, recorded statement to the government, which the prosecutor told the judge happened on Wednesday night.

The guilty plea is “hugely significant,” said Clark Cunningham, a law professor at Georgia State University. “Powell may very well be a central person in the overall alleged RICO conspiracy, and Coffee County may be a tiny piece of it. She could quite possibly be a damaging witness against Donald Trump.”

When asked about the Powell plea, Trump’s Georgia-based attorney Steve Sadow said in an email: “Assuming truthful testimony in the Fulton County case, it will be favorable to my overall defense strategy.”

No trial date for Trump has been set in Georgia. Trump is separately facing federal charges in Washington that he conspired to obstruct the 2020 election results. Powell matches the description of one of the unindicted co-conspirators in that case, but she hasn’t been charged to date.

Powell was an architect of the conspiracy theory that the 2020 election was rigged by voting-machine companies and foreign hackers. Shortly after the election she appeared at a press conference alongside Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, where she alleged a plot to swing the election to Biden that involved voting-machine tampering and Venezuela. She was kicked off the campaign legal team in late November 2020, but continued to press false election fraud claims and advise Trump.

Vowing to release the “kraken” — an allusion to the ancient mythological monster — Powell pursued multiple failed election contests in courts across the country to try to overturn Biden’s wins in battleground states. In mid-December, she and other conservative activists clashed with White House officials during an Oval Office meeting with Trump. Pat Cipollone, the White House counsel at the time, told congressional investigators that he had pushed back on a proposal to appoint Powell as a special counsel to probe voter fraud claims.

Her guilty plea focused on her role in conspiring with other individuals to unlawfully access election equipment in Coffee County, Georgia — about 200 miles from Atlanta — and interfere with the duties of the county’s election director at the time, Misty Hampton. Hampton, who is also a codefendant, has pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors say Powell signed a contract with an Atlanta firm that copied software and voter data from the county’s election equipment in early January 2021. Her alleged co-conspirators “stole data, including ballot images, voting equipment software, and personal voter information,” according to the indictment.

Ex-Federal Prosecutor

Powell, a former federal prosecutor, is facing legal disciplinary action in Texas, her home state, as well as in Michigan, where she brought one of the 2020 lawsuits.

The first trial in the case is still set to begin on Oct. 23 against Kenneth Chesebro, another lawyer who had worked with Trump’s campaign and is accused of illegally trying to interfere with the election results and overturn President Joe Biden’s wins in battleground states. Chesebro and Powell had requested a “speedy trial” under Georgia law, prompting McAfee to sever their cases from the rest of the group.

A lawyer for Chesebro did not immediately return a request for comment.

Assuming Chesebro’s trial goes forward, it’s expected to provide a preview to other defendants of the evidence Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has assembled and how the prosecutors in her office will present it to jurors.

In late September, bail bondsman Scott Hall became the first defendant in the case to plead guilty. He also admitted being part of the scheme to illegally breach the election equipment and voter data in Coffee County and pleaded guilty to five of the same misdemeanor conspiracy counts as Powell.

