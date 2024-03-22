(Bloomberg) -- This time, it actually is your dad’s tech rally.

Legacy companies better known for computers and servers than for new-fangled products are seeing stock values soar, fueled by encouraging signs in their nascent artificial-intelligence businesses. Shares of International Business Machines Corp., Oracle Corp. and Dell Technologies Inc. have risen 17-to 49% this year, equaling or outpacing the Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Index, which measures the performance of prominent tech stocks.

AI is a component within broader businesses for those companies, which still generate most of their profits from traditional products and services. However, they have seized on the recent AI boom by, for instance, enhancing cloud servers to accommodate the enormous amount of space and energy new tools require.

“Each of these companies has, if not a unique AI angle, then at least a specific AI angle,” said Hilary Frisch, senior research analyst at ClearBridge Investments. Their stock performance reflects investors’ belief that they will see “sustainably higher growth” from AI, she said.

In IBM’s case, the company retooled Watson, an early AI product that was on life support, to bring it into the new era of generative AI. Now called watsonx, its book of business doubled from the third to the fourth quarter, and executives predicted strong growth ahead.

Similarly, Oracle cited swelling demand for generative AI cloud services and Dell reported 40% quarterly growth in customer orders for AI-optimized servers, with its backlog nearly doubling. “We’ve just started to touch the AI opportunities ahead of us,” said Jeff Clarke, Dell’s operating chief.

AI has been around in some form for years, but it became fodder for a tech rally after OpenAI Global LLC unveiled ChatGPT in November 2022. Whereas traditional AI could recognize patterns and perform basic tasks, newer versions like ChatGPT can generate their own content in more sophisticated ways. That has led to predictions that generative AI will reshape society and impact all sorts of industries.

The leaders of the boom have been companies like OpenAI that develop large-language models (LLMs) behind generative AI. Others including chip-maker Nvidia Corp and server-maker Super Micro Computer Inc. have also seen stock values soar because their products power those models. Nvidia is up 85% this year while Super Micro’s shares have more than tripled. Microsoft Corp., which built a partnership with OpenAI through a $13 billion investment, and Alphabet Inc., which has its own AI offerings, are also near the front of the generative AI pack.

As a result, analysts have a mixed view on whether tech stocks like IBM, Oracle or Dell are the best way to get exposure.

Ivana Delevska, chief investment officer at SPEAR Invest, prefers pure-play companies like Nvidia. The nearly $61 billion in revenue Nvidia generated in fiscal 2024 was more than double the previous year, while its 73% profit margin expanded by 15.8 percentage points — all attributed to AI demand.

“These legacy names would not be my favorite way to play AI,” Delevska said. “AI will eventually broaden out to companies like IBM, but what we’ve seen so far looks more like a catch-up trade.”

Others are more bullish, arguing that old-school firms are accelerating quickly and have a lot more room to grow.

KeyBanc Capital Markets re-initiated coverage of Oracle with a “buy” rating on Wednesday. Argus Research turned positive on the stock last week, citing strong results.

Dell is analysts’ most popular pick, with 16 of 20 recommending clients buy the shares and their average price target implying 9% upside over the next year, according to Bloomberg data. Dell is trading at 15 times what Wall Street expects it to earn per share over the next 12 months, making it less expensive on a relative basis than Oracle, IBM, or the S&P 500 Index. It is far below the multiple for Nvidia, Super Micro or the Magnificent 7 index.

IBM is the Street’s least favorite. Just nine of 22 analysts who cover IBM rate its stock as a “buy,” with an average 12-month price target of $185 – 3.4% less than its last closing price. IBM shares rose to the highest level in over a decade last week.

The bull case goes like this: IBM has been been around for over a century and adapted its business from electric keypunch cards to mainframe computers to the latest iteration of Watson, whose first claim to fame was beating an all-time human champion on “Jeopardy.” Today, the company is so confident in AI’s potential that it is not even filling vacant jobs the technology could perform.

