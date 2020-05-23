(Bloomberg) -- The European Union’s budget hardliners proposed to create a temporary fund to make loans to deal with the coronavirus crisis, opposing the German-French plan to collectively finance the endeavor.

The plan proposes to set up a one-time, two-year emergency fund that makes loans to countries in need based on a needs assessment and targeting most-hit sectors, according to a joint position paper drafted by Austria, Denmark, the Netherlands and Sweden and released by the Austrian Chancellery.

