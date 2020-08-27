Gap Inc. tempered the pace of its revenue decline in the second quarter and beat analysts’ sales estimates. The shares rose in extended trading.

Sales for the period, which ended Aug. 1, were US$3.3 billion, higher than analysts’ projection of US$2.9 billion and down just 18 per cent year on year. The company, which owns the Old Navy and Banana Republic brands, said comparable-store sales rose 13 per cent, but said this excludes days that stores were closed in the quarter. For that reason, the measure doesn’t line up directly with market estimates.

Key Insights

E-commerce performed well, with growth of 95 per cent from a year earlier. CEO Sonia Syngal said this shows the company can “pivot to a digitally-led culture.”

Among Gap’s brands, all posted positive comparable-store sales for the period that they were open, except for Banana Republic. That chain -- which specializes in trendy, workplace attire -- faces the biggest challenge with many workers stuck at home.

As expected, Athleta was a bright spot -- it was the only brand to report a net sales increase, with a gain of 6 per cent. Work-at-home consumers are snapping up sportswear during the pandemic. This also backs up the premise that Athleta is being undervalued by investors.

Market Reaction

Gap shares rose as much as 11 per cent in late trading. The stock, which has rebounded since April, was still down 1.7 per cent for the year through today’s close.

