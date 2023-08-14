(Bloomberg) -- A grand jury in Georgia handed over indictments in a case amid a prosecutor’s probe over President Donald Trump’s efforts to undo his 2020 election defeat in the state.

The court didn’t immediately unseal the indictments. A presiding judge gave reporters in the courtroom no details about who was charged, or with what. The New York Times reported that the indictments were related to the Trump case, while CNN reported that there were 10 indictments delivered in the election probe.

The charges to be made by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis come as Trump has a commanding lead in polls over his Republican rivals seeking the GOP presidential nomination next year.

