You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
26m ago
Georgia Grand Jury Returns Indictments Amid Trump Election Probe
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- A grand jury in Georgia handed over indictments in a case amid a prosecutor’s probe over President Donald Trump’s efforts to undo his 2020 election defeat in the state.
The court didn’t immediately unseal the indictments. A presiding judge gave reporters in the courtroom no details about who was charged, or with what. The New York Times reported that the indictments were related to the Trump case, while CNN reported that there were 10 indictments delivered in the election probe.
The charges to be made by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis come as Trump has a commanding lead in polls over his Republican rivals seeking the GOP presidential nomination next year.
--With assistance from Megan Howard.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
6:16
Bank of Canada paper looks at possible gaps in a cashless society
-
1:08
Billionaire Desmarais family quietly reshapes a financial empire
-
8:35
Everyone wants to work at UPS after union scores US$170,000 driver pay
-
6:35
Canada 'Millet King' plans to use the grain to make his own cereal, beer
-
5:13
$14-million mansion with private golf course up for sale in Alberta
-
4:26
Young Canadians flocking to First Home Savings Accounts, banks say