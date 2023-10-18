(Bloomberg) -- Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili survived an attempt to impeach her after the ruling party failed to gain enough votes in parliament to support her removal from office.

The measure, backed by the Georgian Dream party, gained the support of 86 lawmakers on Wednesday, below the threshold of 100 required for parliament to impeach the president. One deputy opposed the motion, and most opposition lawmakers boycotted the vote.

The attempt to oust Zourabichvili came after the Constitutional Court ruled Monday that she’d exceeded her authority by making visits to foreign leaders in August and September in defiance of a government ban. Georgia’s first woman president said the talks with leaders in Berlin, Paris and Brussels aimed to promote Georgia’s bid for European Union membership.

Zourabichvili was elected with backing from Georgian Dream to the largely ceremonial post in 2018 but has increasingly fallen out with the government amid tensions over Russia’s war in Ukraine. She has repeatedly accused the government of failing to support Ukraine, and sided with protesters in March against an attempt by Georgian Dream to pass a “foreign agents” law that critics compared to one used by Russian President Vladimir Putin to crush dissent.

