(Bloomberg) -- A consortium of German industrial giants and financial investors have committed more than $500 million to Aleph Alpha GmbH, an artificial intelligence startup trying to build a European rival to the large language models created OpenAI and Google.

Schwarz Group and Robert Bosch GmbH joined a group of seven new investors in the financing round, which included SAP SE and US software firm Hewlett Packard Enterprise, the company said in a statement on Monday.

The companies said their investment included “commitments for joint business development” with Aleph Alpha, but did not provide further details. The German research hub, Innovation Park Artificial Intelligence, Christ & Company Consulting and Burda Principal Investments, as well as existing investors also participated in the round.

Aleph Alpha’s last fundraising round, €23 million in 2021, was overshadowed by a flurry of competitors that raised exponentially more — a necessity for technology that relies so heavily on expensive computing power. Anthropic, a US startup that touts similar safety features, has been in talks to raise as much as $2 billion following a $4 billion investment from Amazon.com Inc.

Aleph Alpha was formed in Heidelberg, Germany, by Jonas Andrulis, a former engineer for SAP and Apple Inc. While it works on large language model technology, similar to ChatGPT, Andrulis pitched applications for European enterprises, such as security and data privacy.

Anthropic, OpenAI and Google have also expanded their generative AI offerings for businesses in the US and Europe. Mistral, a French startup formed earlier in 2023, raised $113 million in its initial round of financing, and similarly pitched itself as a European alternative to Silicon Valley.

“For customers with a significant responsibility and in strategic environments where sovereignty is at risk, we will remain the best option,” Andrulis said in the statement. The investment announcement did not specify a new valuation.

