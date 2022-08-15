German Refinery Reliant on Russia Is Now Using Oil From the US

(Bloomberg) -- Germany’s Schwedt oil refinery has started processing US crude blended with Russian Urals, according to a person familiar with the matter.

US crude brought in from Rostock on Germany’s Baltic coast currently accounts for about 20% of what the refinery is processing, the person said. The port recently took delivery of its first cargo of US oil in at least half a decade. Operator PCK couldn’t immediately be reached by phone for comment.

The Schwedt refinery, partly owned by Moscow-based Rosneft PJSC, is located near the Polish border and has always relied on the Druzhba pipeline from Russia for crude supply. German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said previously it is the hardest refinery in Germany to wean off Russian oil supply.

