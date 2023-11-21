(Bloomberg) -- The German Finance Ministry imposed an unprecedented spending freeze Monday following a ruling by the Constitutional Court, which found the shifting of unused debt authorization between off-budget funds to be unconstitutional.

The Finance Ministry stopped the commitments in 2023 in order to avoid up-front burdens for future years, according to officials who spoke under the condition of anonymity. Existing liabilities will continue to be honored, but no new ones are allowed to be undertaken — commitment appropriations can only be unblocked in exceptional cases, the officials added.

The ministry is therefore extending spending freeze from the recently blocked Climate and Transformation Fund (KTF) to the regular budget. Finance Minister Christian Lindner suspended the off-budget fund on Nov. 15, a few hours after high court ruling, which declared illegal the government’s repurposing of €60 billion earmarked to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic for climate protection measures.

The three-way coalition of Chancellor Olaf Scholz has been in a state of emergency since the judges’ decision last week, and is still examining the effects of the ruling on the current budget and all of the budget’s other 29 special funds worth €770 billion. The budget for 2024 was due to be approved on Nov. 23 by the parliament’s budget committee, and further talks to find a solution will take place in the next days.

