Germany Hit With New Round of Air and Rail Transport Stoppages

(Bloomberg) -- Germany is experiencing a fresh wave of travel disruption after airport ground staff and train drivers separately began stoppages set to affect services into the weekend.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG said its operations on Thursday and Friday will be limited to between 10% and 20% of its flight schedule, and advised travelers to avoid Frankfurt and Hamburg airports, where security personnel are also on strike.

After talks with state railway operator Deutsche Bahn AG collapsed, train drivers began walkouts on Wednesday evening for cargo operations and early Thursday for passenger services — the fifth strike during an ill-tempered round of negotiations that has now entered independent mediation.

DB said it hoped its passenger timetable would be back to normal by Saturday morning, while warning of a knock-on effect on the whole European supply chain from disruption to cargo transport.

Europe’s biggest economy has been hit by persistent labor unrest in recent months, as worker representatives push for increases in compensation to offset higher living costs.

Discontent has spread to sectors like agriculture, with farmers blocking roads and staging rallies across the country to protest against subsidy cuts.

Claus Weselsky, the head of the GDL train drivers’ union, said this week that it will no longer provide 48 hours advanced warning of any future strikes as it tries to ratchet up pressure on Deutsche Bahn to agree to its demands. These include the staggered introduction of a shorter working week of 35 hours.

“We’ll come back to the negotiating table when Deutsche Bahn gives up its inflexible stance,” Weselsky said Thursday in an interview with Deutschlandfunk radio.

A proposal for ending the dispute presented by mediators contained multiple points that the union won’t accept, he added.

Deutsche Bahn has said it provides a basis for concluding the talks and it’s prepared to “go beyond its pain threshold.”

The Verdi services union has demanded a 12.5% salary increase and a €3,000 ($3,271) inflation bonus for Lufthansa ground staff. The next round of negotiations is scheduled for March 13 and 14.

