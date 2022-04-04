(Bloomberg) -- Germany will temporarily run a unit of Gazprom PJSC in the country as it seeks to safeguard security of gas supply.

Gazprom Germania GmbH, owner of energy supplier Wingas GmbH and gas storage firm Astora, will come under the trusteeship of the German energy regulator until Sept. 30, Economy Minister Robert Habeck told reporters in Berlin.

Gazprom subsidiaries in Europe are coming under pressure as clients and business partners refuse to do business with them, raising the prospect that some won’t survive.

