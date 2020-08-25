Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    Most Popular Content

    1h ago

    GFL refutes short-seller report, claiming thesis 'deeply flawed'

    Ian Vandaelle, BNN Bloomberg

    Snapback is coming for business after lockdowns: GFL CEO

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    GFL Environmental Inc. is firing back at short-seller Spruce Point Capital Management. In a release Tuesday, the waste collector described Spruce Point’s thesis as “deeply flawed” and refuted a string of allegations that the investment firm said could cause the stock to go to zero.

    "The Board, led by its independent directors and after discussions with the Company's external auditors and consultation with its other advisors, reviewed the short-seller's allegations and found them deeply flawed and singularly meant to inflict damage to the Company's business, its leadership and its shareholders," wrote GFL lead independent director Dino Chiesa in the release.

    In a report last week, Spruce Point attacked GFL’s roll-up acquisition strategy and questioned the company’s ability to continue as a going concern without an injection of fresh capital. It also raised concerns about GFL’s ability to complete the acquisitions of Waste Management Assets and WCA Waste. Those moves would help the company expand its footprint in the United States. GFL said it expects to close those acquisitions by the end of the fourth quarter of 2020.

    Vaughan, Ont.-based GFL also announced it had closed an upsized offering of US$750 million worth of senior notes. The net proceeds of the offering are earmarked for general corporate purposes, including potential acquisitions.