Two men charged in Japan with aiding the escape of Carlos Ghosn were arrested in Massachusetts Wednesday morning and are being held for possible extradition.

Michael L. Taylor and Peter Maxwell Taylor, his son, are scheduled to appear by video in Massachusetts federal court Wednesday afternoon, according to court records. Ghosn, the ex-Nissan Motor Co. chairman, jumped bail and fled Japan in 2019 to escape trial for alleged financial crimes.

Ghosn fled in December in a spectacular escape aboard a charter jet bound for Turkey en route to Lebanon, where he holds citizenship.

Later lashing out at Japan’s prosecutors for what he called a “rigged” criminal justice system, he has maintained his innocence and defended his decision to flee Japan, saying that he couldn’t get a fair trial in the country.

Japan responded by issuing arrest warrants for Ghosn and others suspected of aiding him. The Taylors and another man, George-Antoine Zayek, are suspected of helping Ghosn make his way to a Tokyo hotel, and then to the airport and onto the plane using various methods to prevent him from being detected, Japanese prosecutors said in a January statement.

The men are scheduled to appear before a Boston judge on Wednesday in a remote court hearing. Prosecutors are seeking to hold them behind bars, calling them “exceptionally high flight risks.”