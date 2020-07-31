General Motors Co. is unhappy with Facebook Inc.’s efforts to keep hateful and disparaging content away from the automaker’s brands and has stopped all advertising on its social media platform.

The Detroit-based carmaker said Friday it has paused placing ads on Facebook in recent weeks and is in talks with the company about improving efforts to eliminate harmful content on its popular website.

A month ago, as dozens of big corporations said they would pull ads from Facebook, GM said it was reviewing its marketing.

“We are not satisfied with the progress Facebook has taken to date and therefore have paused our media investment with the platform,” GM said in a statement. “We are encouraging them to move faster to implement meaningful change so that we can quickly return to a safer digital space that mirrors our brand values.”