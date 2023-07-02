(Bloomberg) --

Mali’s military leader Assimi Goita appointed Amadou Keita as minister of mines in a government reshuffle on Saturday, according to a presidential decree.

Keita replaces Alousseni Sanou, who is also finance minister and who stood in for former mines and energy minister Lamine Traore after he resigned on May 31. Traore stepped down after power cuts in the West African nation fueled discontent and hampered businesses.

Mali is one of Africa’s top gold producers and home to mines operated by companies including Barrick Gold, B2Gold Corp, Resolute Mining and AngloGold Ashanti.

Keita, who most recently served as minister of higher education, is among 16 ministers with new portfolios in Prime Minister Choguel Kokalla Maiga’s cabinet. The changes follow a June 18 referendum on a new constitution that extends Goita’s powers and that could see him run in the next elections.

