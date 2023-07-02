You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
3h ago
Gold Producer Mali Replaces Mines Minister in Government Shakeup
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) --
Mali’s military leader Assimi Goita appointed Amadou Keita as minister of mines in a government reshuffle on Saturday, according to a presidential decree.
Keita replaces Alousseni Sanou, who is also finance minister and who stood in for former mines and energy minister Lamine Traore after he resigned on May 31. Traore stepped down after power cuts in the West African nation fueled discontent and hampered businesses.
Mali is one of Africa’s top gold producers and home to mines operated by companies including Barrick Gold, B2Gold Corp, Resolute Mining and AngloGold Ashanti.
Keita, who most recently served as minister of higher education, is among 16 ministers with new portfolios in Prime Minister Choguel Kokalla Maiga’s cabinet. The changes follow a June 18 referendum on a new constitution that extends Goita’s powers and that could see him run in the next elections.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
9:44
Canadians less keen to buy EVs, despite government policy push: Study
-
5:28
Can AI help farmers adapt to extreme weather?
-
5:13
Calgary officials, business leaders on the transition to becoming a tech hub
-
9:29
Collision conference 2023: Canada wants to become a hub for AI
-
6:42
Think you could pass the citizenship test? Poll shows most Canadians would flunk
-
5:09
Snowflake eyes growth in Canada, expands Toronto engineering hub