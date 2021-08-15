Gold headed for its fourth straight gain as investors turned to the haven asset amid concerns that the delta coronavirus variant and weaker economic data are threatening the global economy.

A gauge of New York state manufacturing moderated in August after expanding at an unprecedented pace a month earlier, while a measure of selling prices advanced to a fresh record. Chinese retail sales and industrial output data showed activity slowed due to fresh lockdowns to contain the COVID-19 outbreak there.

The data underscored broader concerns over threats to the global recovery from rising prices and virus cases, boosting bullion as a haven asset. Treasury yields and inflation-adjusted real yields also fell, increasing the metal’s appeal.

“The drop in yields and risk appetite” is helping gold, said Bart Melek, head of commodity strategy at TD Securities. The precious metal’s rebound toward US$1,780 also helped trigger some investors to buy back their bearish positions, further lifting prices, according to Melek.

This week, investors will parse through a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, as well as minutes of the Fed’s latest meeting, for more clues about the likely timeline for tapering. Figures for U.S. retail sales are due Tuesday.

Spot gold traded 0.3 per cent higher at US$1,785.36 at 10:21 a.m. in New York, after rising 1.5 per cent on Friday. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1 per cent, after a 0.5 per cent drop in the previous session. Silver, platinum and palladium declined.