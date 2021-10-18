(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is tapping the U.S. investment-grade bond market, joining peers Bank of America Corp. and Morgan Stanley in selling new debt after reporting strong third-quarter results.

The bank is selling bonds in as many as five parts, according to a person familiar with the matter. The longest portion of the offering, a fixed-to-floating-rate security due 2032, may yield around 120 basis points above Treasuries, said the person, who asked not to be identified because they’re not authorized to speak about it.

Proceeds from the self-led sale are marked for general corporate purposes, the person said. Goldman Sachs reported blowout results last week.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.