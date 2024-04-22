(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s head of equities in Australia is leaving to join Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Mario Argyrides resigned from the firm on Monday for a role at Jefferies’s Australian unit, according to a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be named as they weren’t authorized to speak publicly. Goldman Sachs hasn’t named a replacement for the Sydney-based banker, the person said.

A spokesperson for Goldman Sachs declined to comment. Representatives for Jefferies didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Earlier Monday, the Australian Financial Review reported that Argyrides was leaving Goldman, and said Mike Johnson, head of sales at Jefferies, had also resigned.

Argyrides had been sole head of the business following the resignation of former co-head, Ben Clifford. The pair had joined the firm from Macquarie Group Ltd. together in 2017.

