(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Chief Executive David Solomon said the firm was devastated to learn of the fatal shooting of one of its employees on a New York City subway train on Sunday.

“Daniel Enriquez was a dedicated and beloved member of the Goldman Sachs family for nine years,” Solomon said in a statement. “He worked diligently to support our Macro Research team in New York and epitomized our culture of collaboration and excellence.”

Enriquez, who joined Goldman’s Global Investment Research division in 2013, was killed in a shooting on the Q train early Sunday morning, according to a report by the New York Times. A gunman fired one shot, striking the 48-year-old in the chest, the police said, according to the NYT. The assailant fled at the next station and hasn’t been apprehended yet.

Solomon said the firm was “devastated by this senseless tragedy and our deepest sympathies are with Dan’s family at this difficult time.”

There have been a string of shocking attacks this year, including a man in April opening fire in a packed subway car traveling from Brooklyn to Manhattan. A woman was killed in January when she was pushed before an oncoming train at Times Square.

An increase in assaults on the city’s subway system has prompted Mayor Eric Adams to boost the number of uniformed officers on patrol. There were 150 reported assaults on the subway in the first three months of 2022, the most for that period since at least 1997, Metropolitan Transportation Authority data show.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.