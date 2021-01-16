(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is looking into investing in digital assets, the latest move by a U.S. bank to enter the world of cryptocurrency, website CoinDesk reported.

The New York-based bank issued a request for information to at least one crypto custody player at the end of 2020, according to the portal, which cited an unidentified person. Goldman’s initiative was part of a broad digital strategy, CoinDesk said.

Representatives for Goldman Sachs didn’t immediately respond to messages seeking comment during weekend hours.

The possible entrance by Goldman would be the latest in a broader trend to bring digital currency into U.S. banking. Earlier this month, Anchorage Digital Bank became the first cryptocurrency firm to win a charter from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

