(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. dealmaker Mahir Zaimoglu is leaving just a year after joining the U.S. investment bank, according to people familiar with the matter.

Zaimoglu, a managing director who advised on private equity transactions, is leaving for a corporate role, the people said, asking not to be named as the information is private.

The banker has been with Goldman Sachs since last September, according to his LinkedIn profile. He joined from JPMorgan Chase & Co., where he was head of mergers and acquisitions in Europe, the Middle East and Africa for the firm’s financial sponsors group, which advises buyout funds and other large investors.

Private equity transactions in EMEA have fallen 42% this year to $247 billion as the coronavirus pandemic has curbed activity, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Dealmaking is set to rise with the industry globally sitting on $1.5 trillion of dry powder, the data show.

A representative for Goldman Sachs declined to comment. Zaimoglu didn’t immediately respond to a LinkedIn message seeking comment.

