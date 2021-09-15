(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. agreed to buy GreenSky Inc. for about $2.24 billion, adding to its Marcus consumer-banking platform a company that offers payment plans to customers with home-improvement projects or health-care needs.

The New York-based bank will pay 0.03 shares of its common stock for each share of Atlanta-based GreenSky, which works out to about $12.11 a share, according to a statement Wednesday. The firm works with more than 10,000 merchants to offer payment options to their customers.

“We have been clear in our aspiration for Marcus to become the consumer-banking platform of the future, and the acquisition of GreenSky advances this goal,” Goldman Chief Executive Officer David Solomon said in the statement. “GreenSky and its talented team have built an impressive, cloud-native platform that will allow Marcus to reach a new and active set of merchants and customers.”

