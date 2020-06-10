The Recording Academy, facing pressure to be more inclusive, is changing the name of the “urban contemporary” Grammy award as part of a shake-up with the music industry’s biggest prizes.

The Grammys’ best urban contemporary album category will now be called progressive R&B, and the best rap/sung performance category will now be called best melodic rap performance. The academy also adjusted the qualifications for best new artist, and will require members of the nominating committee to disclose conflicts of interest.

Critics of the Grammys Awards have assailed the Recording Academy for a lack of transparency -- and a failure to nominate enough women and people of color. Categories like urban contemporary have been a particular sore spot because acclaimed black artists often win a niche prize rather than Grammys in the major categories.

“We’re constantly evaluating our awards process and evolving it to ensure the Grammy Awards are inclusive and reflect the current state of the music industry,” Harvey Mason Jr., interim president and chief executive officer, said in a statement.

The recent killing of George Floyd has reignited debates about systemic racism globally and within the music industry. Several large music companies have stopped using the word urban in response to criticism from artists and executives.

It’s not clear if all of the Recording Academy’s changes will be welcomed. It eliminated urban from two category titles, but added it to one: The best Latin pop award was changed to best Latin pop or urban album.