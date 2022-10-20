Oct 20, 2022
Greg Newman's Top Picks: October 20, 2022
BNN Bloomberg
Greg Newman's Top Picks
Greg Newman, senior wealth advisor and portfolio manager, Newman Group, ScotiaMcLeod
FOCUS: North American stocks and portfolio protection strategies
MARKET OUTLOOK:
We all know that if you miss the first 20 days of the next bull market historically you miss a lot of the gain.
We also know that those rallies usually begin at very counterintuitive times.
So at some point having too little equity exposure becomes a dangerous thing.
Many names look very cheap now.
But if earnings are set to decline or costs are set to go up due to inflation, or a higher cost of capital, a low valuation can be fleeting.
Either way, investors can be encouraged that we are already through a good chunk of this downturn and that historically big opportunities are not far off.
TOP PICKS
TransAlta Renewables (RNW TSX)
Offers investors a generous dividend with a nice growth rate.
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP.UN TSX)
Offers investors a nice growth rate at a reasonable valuation with a nice dividend.
|DISCLOSURE
|PERSONAL
|FAMILY
|PORTFOLIO/FUND
|RNW TSX
|Y
|Y
|Y
|CRR.UN TSX
|Y
|Y
|Y
|BIP.UN TSX
|Y
|Y
|Y
Past Picks: January 13, 2022
TFI International (TFII TSX)
- Then: $123.91
- Now: $129.13
- Return: 4%
- Total Return: 5%
Bank of Montreal (BMO TSX)
- Then: $147.57
- Now: $120.70
- Return: -18%
- Total Return: -16%
Finning International (FTT TSX)
- Then: $33.74
- Now: $25.43
- Return: -25%
- Total Return: -23%
Total Return Average: -11%
|DISCLOSURE
|PERSONAL
|FAMILY
|PORTFOLIO/FUND
|TFII TSX
|Y
|Y
|Y
|BMO TSX
|Y
|Y
|Y
|FTT TSX
|Y
|Y
|Y