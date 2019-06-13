(Bloomberg) -- Jeffrey Gundlach has a nickname for the Democratic presidential front-runner: “Jurassic Joe.”

The billionaire investor took aim at Joe Biden on Thursday, saying the candidate won’t win his party’s nomination.

“He’s been running for president for 32 years,” Gundlach said on a webcast for his DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund. “Over that 32-year-period he’s amassed exactly zero delegates.” Biden ran for president twice before.

The 76-year-old former vice president is a politician from a bygone era, Gundlach said, placing Biden in the Jurassic period, when dinosaurs roamed the Earth. He said the nickname wasn’t a reference to Biden’s age but rather his tenure in politics.

Gundlach, who often comments on politics, predicted that Donald Trump would win the presidency.

