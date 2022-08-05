Top Stories
-
2:06
Amazon to buy Roomba-maker IRobot for US$1.65B
-
10:18
BCE CEO sees Q3 boost from Rogers customers jumping ship
-
2:49
Were you affected by recent job cuts in the tech sector? We want to hear from you
-
6:07
'Wait and see': Toronto, Vancouver home sales plummet as buyers hang around
-
4:45
$40M Quebec mansion hits market as luxury home sales brush off higher rates
-
4:15
Cheap date? Finding 'the one' on a budget when everything costs more
-
-
Aug 5
Canadian economy sheds jobs for second straight month4:55
Canadian economy sheds jobs for second straight month
Canada’s economy lost 30,600 jobs in July, according to data from Statistics Canada on Friday. This marks the second consecutive month of employment losses for the country.
-
Aug 55:59
Oil posts biggest weekly loss since April on demand concerns
Oil posted the biggest weekly decline since early April on growing signs that a global economic slowdown is curbing demand. Prices are near the lowest level in six months.
-
Aug 51:55
Telus' net income soars 45% in Q2 as it reports rise in mobile, internet customers
Telus said the reliability of its network helped it add a record number of customers in the second quarter as it recorded a 45% climb in net income.
-
Aug 55:35
TSX gains as investors weigh earnings, economic concerns
The TSX managed to end with a gain on Friday after spending most of the day in negative territory as investors digested another barrage of corporate earnings and a jobs report that fueled concerns about a slowing economy
-
Aug 4
Toronto home prices extend slide as July sales plummet 47%6:33
Toronto home prices extend slide as July sales plummet 47%
It’s been a quiet summer so far for the Greater Toronto Area housing market.
-
Aug 55:35
The Week Ahead: Earnings from Cineplex, Canadian Tire, Disney
A look at what investors will be watching in the week ahead.
-
Aug 55:24
U.S. stocks notch weekly gain after jobs data surprise
U.S. stocks notched a weekly gain after a surprisingly strong jobs report alleviated recession fears but cleared the path for the Federal Reserve to raise rates sharply at its next meeting.
-
Aug 56:43
GTAA says fewer flight delays, shorter waits for baggage at Pearson airport
The situation at Pearson International Airport continues to improve, with fewer flight delays and shorter waits for baggage compared with previous weeks, the Greater Toronto Airport Authority said Friday.
-
Aug 4
Canadian Natural dishing out special dividend as cash flow soars4:10
Canadian Natural dishing out special dividend as cash flow soars
Canadian Natural Resources is sharing more of its wealth with investors after cash flow doubled in the second quarter.
-
Dec 23, 2019
-
-
-
Aug 4
Maple Leaf shares plunge after sales slump in plant-protein division7:07
Maple Leaf shares plunge after sales slump in plant-protein division
Shares of Maple Leaf Foods closed more than 17% lower Thursday after the company reported sales in its plant-based protein division plunged in the latest quarter.
-
Aug 55:55
OpenText reports record 2022 revenue of $3.5B
OpenText says it earned $102.2M in the three months ended June 30, a 43.6% decline from the previous year's quarter even as it achieved record revenue of $3.5B for its full 2022 fiscal year.
-
Aug 43:47
Tesla takes pause from months-long rally as investors clear 3-for-1 split
Tesla’s months-long rally took a pause Friday as the stock retreated following seven sessions of gains after the electric-vehicle maker’s shareholders approved a three-for-one stock split
-
Aug 4
Coinbase announces crypto partnership with BlackRock2:56
Coinbase announces crypto partnership with BlackRock
Crypto lending platform Coinbase Prime announced a partnership with the world’s largest asset manager, BlackRock, to service institutional investors in the crypto world.
-
Aug 513:27
The Daily Chase: Canada sheds 30,600 jobs in July; Energy giants swim in cash
Canada’s labour market just delivered another surprise: a net 30,600 jobs were shed last month, according to Statistics Canada.
-
Aug 43:25
Environmental groups protest proposals to build LNG terminals on Canada's East Coast
A coalition of environmental groups is calling on Ottawa to reject any proposals to build export facilities for liquefied natural gas on Canada's East Coast, saying such projects will produce "climate-wrecking emissions."
-
Aug 4
Goldman, Bernstein strategists say stocks rally can fizzle out6:45
Goldman, Bernstein strategists say stocks rally can fizzle out
The recent brisk rebound in equity markets won’t last as the macroeconomic data continue to deteriorate and earnings forecasts are being slashed, strategists at Goldman Sachs and Bernstein warn.
-
Aug 44:18
Montreal home sales down 18% from last July: Quebec real estate association
Montreal sales in July fell by 18% last year, with the plexes category alone seeing a 38% drop.
-
Aug 42:05
Lyft posts record earnings as ride-hailing rebounds
Lyft said ride-share volumes were on track to exceed pre-COVID levels as it reported the highest earnings in its history, a sign that investment to stem a shortage of drivers is paying off.
-
Aug 4
Tim Hortons sales above pre-pandemic levels as parent company reports sales grew 14%5:14
Tim Hortons sales above pre-pandemic levels as parent company reports sales grew 14%
The CEO of Tim Hortons' parent company says the quick service chain generated sales in its latest quarter above pre-pandemic levels for the first time since the onset of COVID-19
-
-
Aug 4
WeWork offices now just as full as before the pandemic9:04
WeWork offices now just as full as before the pandemic
WeWork said offices were 72% full at the end of the second quarter, matching the occupancy rate from before the COVID-19 pandemic in late 2019 for the first time.
-
Aug 46:34
Oil falls below US$90 for first time since war as demand slows
Oil extended declines to the lowest in almost six months as weaker U.S. gasoline demand and recessionary fears weighed on markets.
-
Aug 45:51
July auto sales down 16% from last year as shortages persist
DesRosiers Automotive Consultants says Canadian auto sales were down 16.2% in July compared with a year earlier because of a shortage of available vehicles.
-
Aug 43:33
Quebecor Q2 profits rise by $33.9M, revenues drop
Freedom Mobile would be much more competitive in the hands of Quebecor than if it had to operate as an independent entity, president and chief executive of Quebecor Pierre Karl Péladeau said.
-
Aug 32:17
Gold climbs as U.S.-China geopolitical risks keep market on edge
Gold extended gains as geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and China intensified, boosting haven demand.
-
Aug 47:25
Sun Life Financial sells Sun Life U.K. business for $385M
Sun Life Financial has reached a deal to sell a U.K.-based division of the company to Phoenix Group Holdings PLC for about $385 million as part of a shift to make the company more nimble.