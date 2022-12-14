Half of Canadians plan to look for a new job in the new year, the results of a recent survey suggest, after the urge to launch a job search rose among working professionals in the latter half of 2022.

A biannual survey carried out by business consulting firm Robert Half found half of the 1,100 people surveyed said they are looking for a new role or plan to start looking for one in the first half of 2023.

That’s up from 31 per cent of people who said they wanted to try changing jobs as of six months ago.

A senior director at the firm said the results are a sign of continued worker confidence in the job market, even in an increasingly uncertain economic environment.

“Professionals with in-demand skills know they have leverage given the talent shortage, and are open to new opportunities that offer more fulfilling work, a higher salary, and improved perks and benefits,” David King said in a written statement.

More money was the biggest motivator for job seekers, with 62 per cent naming a higher salary as the main reason they want to look for a new job. Better benefits ranked as the main motivator for 39 per cent of people, followed by better advancement opportunities and more flexibility around work schedules and locations.

Candidates named unclear or unreasonable job responsibilities, poor communication and misalignment with company culture as their top turn-offs for prospective employers.

King said employers should display their culture and streamline their hiring processes next year.

“While we don’t know what the future holds as the labour market continues to evolve, prioritizing employee well-being, engagement and recognition will always be critical to attracting and retaining valued talent,” he said.

Younger and relatively new employees were the most likely to seek out new work, the survey found. Millennial and Gen Z workers, working parents, tech workers and employees between two to four years at their current jobs were most likely to be eyeing a career move early in 2023.

The survey also showed strong interest in contract work, with 29 per cent considering quitting their jobs to pursue full-time contract gigs.

Forty per cent also said they would consider returning to a previous employer if offered an equal or higher salary to their current income.

Methodology:

Robert Half’s Job Optimism Survey tracks worker sentiment on current and future career prospects and reveals key implications for employers. It’s an independent online survey of more than 1,100 workers 18 years of age or older in finance, technology, marketing and creative, legal, administrative and customer support, human resources, and other areas at companies with 20 or more employees in Canada (conducted Oct. 17 to Nov. 7, 2022).