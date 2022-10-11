Halloween: Canadians expected to spend over 28% more this year on candy, costumes

Canadians are expected to spend more on Halloween candies, pumpkins and costumes this year, according to a report by HelloSafe.

The report released Tuesday found Canadians will likely spend 28.4 per cent more this year, compared to 2021.

Individuals are expected to dish out around $87.60 for the spooky tradition, but it’s still less than the $97 Canadians were spending before COVID-19, the report stated.

According to the report, costumes are expected to be the largest expense for Canadians, with the average person set to spend $41.50, or 47.5 per cent, of their budget on dressing up.

Here are the other areas Canadians are expected to spend money for Halloween:

$22.40 on candy

$12.90 on activities and other expenses

$10.80 on pumpkins and other decorations

A BILLION-DOLLAR SPOOKY INDUSTRY

HelloSafe expects Canadians across the country will spend a total of $1.64 billion on Halloween this year. While that’s more than last year, it’s still $730 million less than it was before the pandemic in 2019.

Kids might get a better haul trick-or-treating this year, with the report outlining that $486 million worth of candy is expected to be sold across Canada this month.

This is a $101-million increase from 2021, when Canadians only bought $385 million worth of sweet treats.