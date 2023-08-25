You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
‘Handsome Guy,’ Biden Quips About Trump Mug Shot
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden told reporters he saw the mug shot photo from former President Donald Trump’s arrest for felony charges in connection to his attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
“Handsome guy, wonderful guy,” Biden quipped to reporters after exiting an exercise class in Lake Tahoe.
Biden has largely avoided commenting on Trump’s legal troubles, with White House officials saying they want to preserve judicial and prosecutorial independence.
In addition to his case in Georgia, Trump is facing federal felony charges related both to election interference and his handling of classified documents.
As Trump was being booked at the Fulton County jail on Thursday night, Biden sent a fundraising email to supporters saying that “apropos of nothing” he believed “today’s a great day to give to my campaign.”
