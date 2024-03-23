(Bloomberg) -- Good morning from Washington, where Congress has sent President Joe Biden a $1.2 trillion funding deal to keep the US government going through Sept. 30.

In New York, Citigroup is facing claims by workers involved with its equities trading unit that women were harassed over at least a decade, according to almost two dozen people who discussed the allegations. Citi says no one should be discriminated against or harassed at work, and that it parts ways with employees deemed to violate its standards of respectful treatment. Read the full story here, including accounts of alleged cocaine use in and outside the office.

Cotton used to be to the Deep South what banks are to Wall Street. Now the US is down to its last 100 cotton mills and risks losing its spot as the world’s biggest exporter, itself a result of textile manufacturing moving to lower-cost locales. That said, cotton mills are unlikely to die completely, whether that’s due to “Buy American” fans or purchasing rules for military uniforms.

Donald Trump has a long history with wrestling (he’s in the WWE Hall of Fame), so it’s not surprising that he turned up at a mixed martial-arts event trawling for Black and Latino voters. Fresh from clinching the Republican nomination, the former president is juggling his election campaign, legal costs and a fundraising gap with Joe Biden in his bid for a second term. It helps explain why he’s bumping fists with wrestling fans.

Where do Bitcoin mining computers go when they get old? A warehouse in Colorado Springs will soon be receiving about 6,000 of them, part of a resale migration that sends the power-hungry crypto machines to countries with low electricity costs, such as Ethiopia. The trend to clear space for more-efficient machines is spurred by what’s known as halving, a predetermined event in April that will slash the reward that’s the main revenue stream for Bitcoin miners. For the less initiated, here’s what halving is all about.

It hasn’t been a great week for Apple. In a setback for its in-house technology push, it’s winding down a years-long project to design and develop microLED smartwatch displays, Mark Gurman writes. On Thursday, the US announced an antitrust lawsuit against the company for allegedly abusing its power over app distribution on the iPhone. And its electric-car project is already history.

Apple shares are down more than 10% this year. But Goldman Sachs strategists who applied a bull case to the broader market say tech megacaps could lead the S&P 500 another 15% higher.

Check back on Sunday for a look at what’s ahead next week.

