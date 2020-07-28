Harley-Davidson Slumps After First Loss in More Than a Decade

(Bloomberg) -- Harley-Davidson Inc. posted its first quarterly loss in more than a decade as the iconic motorcycle maker’s restructuring plans were undermined by the onset of a global pandemic.

The company said it would speed up turnaround efforts by cutting about 30% of its model lineup and concentrating on 50 markets. Harley said in its latest annual report that it had dealers in about 100 countries worldwide.

The bikemaker said shipments fell 59% in the second quarter, a decline reflecting a coronavirus-triggered suspension of production for two months. That contributed to a loss of 35 cents a share, missing the lowest analyst estimate and below a consensus for a profit of 18 cents a share.

Shares of the company fell as much as 5.1% to $27.80 in premarket trading. The stock closed Monday at $29.28.

