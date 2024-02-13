(Bloomberg) -- Baldur’s Gate 3, last year’s most critically acclaimed video game, has brought in about $90 million since its August release for parent company Hasbro Inc. through a licensing deal.

Made by Belgian developer Larian Studios, Baldur’s Gate 3 licensed property from Dungeons & Dragons, a famous role playing game by Hasbro subsidiary Wizards of the Coast.

“As you turn the corner into 2024, in the front half of the year, you’re still going to have the tail from Baldur’s Gate 3,” Hasbro Chief Executive Officer Chris Cocks said on a call with analysts, adding that sales will persist through the year, but at a slower pace than the third and fourth quarter.

On Monday, Baldur’s Gate 3 reached 500,000 reviews on PC game marketplace Steam, which were “overwhelmingly positive.” The title has sold millions of copies across PC, Xbox, PlayStation 5, and Mac. It won 2023’s Game of the Year award at the Game Awards.

