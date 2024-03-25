(Bloomberg) -- The big island of Hawaii is at risk of blackouts through the end of April because several large power plants have broken down or are undergoing maintenance, the state’s main utility operator said.

Hawaiian Electric on Monday asked customers on the island, including resort hotels and big retailers, to reduce or shift their electricity use over the next month as a result of the situation. The largest of the disabled generators, which can meet nearly one-third of the island’s peak demand, is offline for mechanical issues, the utility said.

“Hawaiian Electric is using company-wide resources and working with its independent power producers to return units to full service as soon as possible,” the company said in the statement.

Like other utilities seeking to reduce their emissions to meet climate goals, Hawaiian Electric has struggled to keep the lights on while adding more intermittent solar and wind power to its system. Hawaii wants to retire its oil-fired power plants and replace them with clean-energy sources by 2045. The utility was forced to institute rolling blackouts on the island of Hawaii in January due to the unexpected shutdown of several oil-fired generators and low renewable-energy production.

