(Bloomberg) -- Almost 800 workers at London’s Heathrow Airport will strike for a week in May over plans by the operator to outsource their jobs, the Unite union said.

Workers will walk out for seven days from May 7 in protest of plans to outsource jobs in passenger services, trolley operations, and campus security, the Unite union said in a statement Tuesday. Firefighters and airside staff will join the striking workers, the union said.

Heathrow “has refused to enter into negotiations with Unite about alternatives to outsourcing the workforce,” the union said. “This cost reduction will lead to a substantial reduction in the number of workers, which raises serious security concerns, given the safety critical nature of much of the work undertaken.”

The planned strike will follow walkouts by border control staff for four days from April 29, and by refueling staff for three days from May 4.

A Heathrow spokesperson said no job losses were expected as a result of the restructuring plans and that it was essential to “deliver better results for our customers”. The airport has contingency plans in place for the areas impacted by the strikes, and expects no impact on passenger journeys, the spokesperson said.

