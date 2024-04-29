(Bloomberg) -- China is forecast to get more heavy rain in the coming days, raising concerns that early rice crops in some areas of the world’s biggest producer and consumer might get damaged.

Precipitation in parts of southern China, the top growing region where rainfall has already affected plants, is likely to double normal levels in the next 10 days. Low-lying fields face the risk of floods, which could affect growth of spring crops, the weather bureau said Monday.

Any significant damage to the crops during their key growth period may raise global supply concerns at a time when India, the second-biggest producer, is restricting exports. Prices of Thai rice, an Asian benchmark, have risen for two straight weeks toward a recent 15-year high, and may find further support due to China’s crop woes.

Early rice varieties, usually planted in March and harvested in July, account for about 14% of China’s total output of the grain.

Storms have hit parts of the country, disrupting field operations. The agriculture ministry warned last week that more rains could result in a disaster for crops.

