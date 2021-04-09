Apr 9, 2021
Hedge Fund Melvin Capital Posts First-Quarter Decline of 49%
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Gabe Plotkin’s Melvin Capital Management, the hedge fund that lost billions of dollars in part by shorting GameStop Corp. shares, ended the first quarter down 49%.
Melvin slid 7% last month, according to people with knowledge of the matter, after gaining almost 22% in February. In January, the fund dropped 53% on GameStop and other short bets.
A spokesman for the firm declined to comment.
