Here are some of the prominent winners and losers in the federal election

OTTAWA -- People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier was upset in his Beauce riding by Conservative Richard Lehoux.

Liberal stalwart Ralph Goodale, first elected in 1974 and most recently public safety minister in Justin Trudeau's cabinet, fell to Conservative Michael Kram in Regina-Wascana.

Michael Kram speaks to supporters at Conservative Party HQ at Evraz Place on Election Day in Regina on Monday October 21, 2019. Kram won the Regina-Wascana riding from prominent Liberal MP Ralph Goodale. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Bell)

Independent Jody Wilson-Raybould, the former Liberal who resigned from cabinet over the SNC-Lavalin affair and was then ejected from the Liberal caucus, was re-elected in Vancouver Granville.

Amarjeet Sohi, natural resources minister under Trudeau, was defeated in Edmonton Mill Woods by Conservative Tim Uppal, a former MP.

In Calgary Centre, Conservative Greg McLean defeated former Liberal cabinet minister Kent Hehr.

Conservative Lisa Raitt, who served as deputy leader of the Opposition, could not outpaddle Olympic gold-medal kayaker Adam van Koeverden in Ontario's Milton riding.

Conservative Eric Melillo won the Ontario riding of Kenora, defeating both former Liberal cabinet minister Bob Nault and New Democrat Rudy Turtle, the chief of Grassy Narrows First Nation.

Jack Harris, who held the Newfoundland seat of St. John's East for the NDP from 2008 to 2015, made a comeback, winning over Liberal incumbent Nick Whalen.

Rob Moore, MP in the New Brunswick riding of Fundy Royal for the Conservatives from 2004 to 2015, took the seat back from Liberal incumbent Alaina Lockhart.

In New Brunswick Southwest, former MP John Williamson came charging back for the Conservatives, reclaiming the riding from Liberal Karen Ludwig.

Jane Philpott, who quit the Liberal cabinet on principle over the government's handling of the SNC-Lavalin controversy, failed to win as an Independent in Ontario's Markham-Stouffville.

The Greens made a breakthrough in Atlantic Canada with Jenica Atwin's victory in Fredericton over Liberal incumbent Matt DeCourcey.

Greg Malone, who made his name in the sketch-comedy TV series CODCO, failed to win a seat for the Greens in the Newfoundland riding of Avalon, taken by the Liberals.