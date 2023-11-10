{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    Nov 10, 2023

    Heroux-Devtek reports $4.6M Q2 profit, sales up nearly seven per cent from year ago

    The Canadian Press

    Heroux-Devtek

    Aircraft parts maker Heroux-Devtek Inc. says it earned $4.6 million in its latest quarter, down from $4.8 million in the same quarter last year, as its revenue rose nearly seven per cent. A Heroux Devtek logo is shown at the company's annual general meeting in Montreal, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2012. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)

    Aircraft parts maker Héroux-Devtek Inc. says it earned $4.6 million in its latest quarter, down from $4.8 million in the same quarter last year, as its revenue rose nearly seven per cent.

    The Quebec-based company says the profit amounted to 14 cents per share for the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with 14 cents per share a year earlier.

    Sales for what was the Héroux-Devtek's second quarter totalled $141.5 million, up from $132.7 million in the same quarter last year.

    The company says civilian sales rose 29.8 per cent to $53.6 million in the quarter, boosted by increased deliveries for the Boeing 777 and Embraer Praetor programs, while defence sales fell 3.8 per cent to $87.9 million due to delayed deliveries for the Boeing F-18 program.

    On an adjusted basis, it says it earned 14 cents per share in its latest quarter compared with an adjusted profit of 10 cents per share a year earlier.

    Héroux-Devtek specializes in the design, development, manufacture, repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gear.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2023.