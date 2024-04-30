(Bloomberg) -- Ivory Coast has suspended its Fairtrade cocoa program on suspicions the system was contaminated with beans that aren’t certified.

The Ivorian regulator made the decision after an unusually high volume of Fairtrade-certified cocoa was trading on its platform, according to a spokesperson for Fairtrade International. Regulators suspected fraud and moved immediately to shut it down, according to people familiar with the situation.

Cocoa prices have surged this year, causing havoc in futures markets, but higher prices haven’t translated into more income for farmers in top producers where prices are heavily regulated. Instead, shortages caused by bad weather and disease have just left them with less cocoa to sell.

But Fairtrade cocoa commands higher prices. According to people familiar with the situation, some cooperatives were trying to use the Fairtrade program to sell regular cocoa to earn more. And buyers desperate to secure scarce beans were happy to pay more than the tightly regulated price, according to traders.

The incident poses a risk to the credibility of Fairtrade, which has become increasingly popular among consumers demanding ethically sourced cocoa. Farmer cooperatives have to adhere to specific social and environmental standards like prevention of deforestation and eliminating child labor. In exchange companies pay a premium.

Fairtrade Africa and the regulator Le Conseil du Cafe-Cacao — which made the decision to suspend the program on April 19 — are working together to find a quick resolution, the group said.

“For Fairtrade, the integrity of Fairtrade certified cocoa is essential. Hence, we support the ambition of the CCC to confirm the integrity of Fairtrade certified cocoa and ensuring that beans are traded properly,” the group said.

A spokeswoman for the CCC declined to comment.

