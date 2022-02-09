Heroux-Devtek sees profits plummet amid Omicron-induced production problems

LONGUEUIL, Que. -- Heroux-Devtek Inc. is reporting a major drop in profit and revenue last quarter due to supply chain disruptions brought on by the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

The landing-gear manufacturer says delayed deliveries and snags at its U.S. factories pushed down defence sales, while lower demand from commercial aircraft clients suppressed civil aviation sales, despite a boost in business for private jet programs.

CEO Martin Brassard says he expects these factors to affect results this quarter as well, though he is confident Heroux-Devtek can "recover the lower throughput" throughout 2022.

The Quebec-based company says net income fell 24 per cent to $6.5 million in its third quarter from $8.5 million a year earlier, taking analysts by surprise.

It is reporting sales dropped 13 per cent to $131.1 million in the quarter ended Dec. 31 from $150.3 million in the same period in 2020.

On an adjusted basis, Heroux-Devtek says earnings per share decreased to 18 cents from 26 cents the prior year, falling below analyst expectations of 24 cents, according to financial data firm Refinitiv.

