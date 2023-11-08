(Bloomberg) -- Hillary Clinton said she expects a rematch between Joe Biden and Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential elections, with the Democrat prevailing against his predecessor.

“I believe Joe Biden will be the nominee. I believe he will be reelected,” Clinton said via video conference to the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore. “It still looks likely that Donald Trump will be the Republican nominee. I know that’s hard for people to believe with everything going on, but that seems to be the likely outcome.”

Recent polls showed President Biden trailing Trump in important battleground states a year out from the election. Biden is suffering from doubts about his age and his handling of the economy among the other issues.

Still, Democratic hopes for the coming election were boosted when a number of progressive causes and candidates won in states including Ohio and Virginia, where issues such as women’s reproductive rights and the economy were top of mind for voters.

Voters want “regular order again” and are moving away from chaos and drama as US election results this week showed, Clinton said.

