(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.
Welcome to Monday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the week.
- British firms are expecting to boost hiring and wages after remaining coronavirus restrictions on the economy were removed in July
- Massive stimulus looks here to stay as the Bank of England seems set to echo the Fed this week
- Manufacturing managers in Southeast Asia saw a slump in activity as the region grapples with one of the world’s worst Covid-19 outbreaks, while North Asia continued to see a pickup
- China’s much-watched Politburo meeting signaled more targeted support for the economy as policy makers look to cushion growth in the face of resurgent pandemic risks
- Record swathes of London home buyers are fleeing for the suburbs, even as the capital reopens and attempts to shrug off the pandemic
- Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said the spread of the delta variant of Covid-19 could keep some Americans from looking for work, potentially harming the U.S. recovery
- China’s manufacturing activity dropped by a bigger magnitude than economists expected in July, a private survey showed Monday
- Call it progressive authoritarianism. From exhausted couriers to stressed parents struggling with ever-rising housing prices and tuition fees, to small businesses battling tech monopolies, Xi Jinping is swinging the cudgel of state power to support the middle class
- Australia’s central bank faces the awkward prospect of having to walk back a taper announcement made only a month ago
- The U.S. debt ceiling officially became operative again on Sunday after a two-year suspension
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.