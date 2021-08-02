(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

British firms are expecting to boost hiring and wages after remaining coronavirus restrictions on the economy were removed in July

Massive stimulus looks here to stay as the Bank of England seems set to echo the Fed this week

Manufacturing managers in Southeast Asia saw a slump in activity as the region grapples with one of the world’s worst Covid-19 outbreaks, while North Asia continued to see a pickup

China’s much-watched Politburo meeting signaled more targeted support for the economy as policy makers look to cushion growth in the face of resurgent pandemic risks

Record swathes of London home buyers are fleeing for the suburbs, even as the capital reopens and attempts to shrug off the pandemic

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said the spread of the delta variant of Covid-19 could keep some Americans from looking for work, potentially harming the U.S. recovery

China’s manufacturing activity dropped by a bigger magnitude than economists expected in July, a private survey showed Monday

Call it progressive authoritarianism. From exhausted couriers to stressed parents struggling with ever-rising housing prices and tuition fees, to small businesses battling tech monopolies, Xi Jinping is swinging the cudgel of state power to support the middle class

Australia’s central bank faces the awkward prospect of having to walk back a taper announcement made only a month ago

The U.S. debt ceiling officially became operative again on Sunday after a two-year suspension

